(Council Bluffs) -- A rocky end to the regular season didn't prevent Iowa Western football from a return to the national title game.
Now, the Reivers (9-2) hope to avenge one of their two regular-season losses when they face Hutchinson Community College for the NJCAA Championship in Little Rock, Arkansas Wednesday. Wednesday's title game marks the second consecutive trip for the Reivers, who lost to New Mexico Military Institute last year."
"We feel good," Coach Scott Strohmeier said. "To get back is hard. I've tried to explain to the guys that it isn't easy."
The Reivers sailed through the first nine games unchallenged, but didn't end the regular season on the highest note. They dropped a 23-7 decision to Coffeyville Community College and a 29-28 contest to Hutchinson Community College at the end of the season.
Their late-year flutter left some doubt whether the Reivers would qualify for the playoffs, but it also served as a motivator.
"I sat on those polls and heard people talking," Strohmeier said. "We used that as motivation. If you take three plays out of two games, we were number one in the country. We played with a chip on our shoulder."
The chip worked out as the Reivers rolled to a 33-12 win over Northwest Mississippi College in the semifinals.
"Our focus was good as it has been," Strohmeier said. "We prepared well. It was our most complete game with offense, defense and special teams."
The defense was a known strength for the Reivers coming into the year.
"We knew we would be solid because we had a lot of returners," Strohmeier said. "
Rashion Hodge leads the defense with 68 tackles, while Jackson Filer has an astounding 15.5 sacks.
"It starts up front," Strohmeier said. "We've done a good job of stopping the run. When you create pressure, we can pin our ears back and get after the quarterback. That's when we do a great job."
The offense has been a work in progress due to inexperience and injury, but it's trending in the right direction heading into Wednesday.
James Graham has converted from wide receiver to quarterback with ease. Graham threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another in Iowa Western's semifinal win.
"His confidence level rose," Strohmeier said. "You see his athletic ability, and the quarterback run game is tough to defend. He doesn't get rattled and holds guys accountable. He played well for what we asked him to do."
The Reivers need another strong performance from Graham when they face Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night. The Reivers held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of the first meeting before Hutchinson stormed back with a long touchdown run and a blocked punt to stun the Reivers.
"You can't turnover the ball over and give up special teams touchdowns," Strohmeier said. "They're really explosive."
While there's familiarity with the two programs, Strohmeier has been around a long time and knows the Blue Dragons (11-0) will have some wrinkles. It's just a matter of identifying them.
"We can't overthink it," he said. "What adjustments do we need to make? And what adjustments are they going to make? There's times where I over thought it. That's the biggest thing with playing each other twice."
Strohmeier hopes his team's experience in last year's title game benefits them Wednesday night.
"Last year, we were confident. Maybe too confident. Our goal was to get back and win."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Strohmeier.