(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western has hired Ryan Cougill as its new head baseball coach.
Cougill has spent the past 10 seasons at Yavapai College, where he led the Roughriders to a 353-188-1 record and back-to-back trips to the JUCO World Series in 2015 and 2016.
Cougill also worked as an assistant at Yavapai and New Mexico Junior College.
Cougill replaces Marc Rardin, who left Iowa Western for the head coaching job at Western Kentucky.
KMA Sports hopes to hear more from Coach Cougill in the near future. Find the full release from Iowa Western here.