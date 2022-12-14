(Little Rock) -- Iowa Western football rolled to its second NJCAA national title with a dominant 31-0 win over Hutchinson Community College Wednesday night.
James Graham ran for 102 yards while Bryant Williams had 70 yards and two scores. Jaden Koger also rushed for a touchdown.
LJ Fitzpatrick was on the receiving end of a 68-yard touchdown pass from Graham.
St. Albert grad Sam Wilber connected on four extra points and converted a 31-yard field goal.
This is Iowa Western's first national title since 2012.