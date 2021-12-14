(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa Western football program is one win away from its second national championship in program history.
The Reivers' (10-0) berth in the NJCAA Division I National Championship is their third in program history and first since 2014.
Their head coach, Scott Strohmeier, joined Upon Further Review on Tuesday to talk about his team's fantastic season.
"You come to Iowa Western with the expectation to compete for them (national championships)," he said. "We've been fortunate enough to play in two. I'm really proud of our kids."
Iowa Western kicked off their 2021 season only 106 days after concluding their previous season, which moved to the spring because of COVID-19.
The Reivers were 7-1 in the spring, but a season-opening loss to Snow denied them an opportunity for a championship.
"We've always hung our hat on developing kids from year one to year two with our offseason program and spring ball, but we weren't able to get it," Strohmeier said. "It's been one of the longest seasons I've ever been a part of, but I'm just so proud of the kids, and they've handled it. This is what they strived for, and here they are. We have 60 minutes to go."
They got revenge in the semifinals, edging Snow 30-29 in an overtime classic. The Reivers squandered a 20-2 lead but forced a stop on Snow's game-winning two-point conversion attempt, securing their berth in the national championship.
"We dealt with a lot of adversity through the game," Strohmeier said. "I knew they weren't going to quit. The momentum switched, and we very easily could have folded. Our guys were positive throughout. They stayed positive even when it was easy to fold under pressure. They believed."
The defense has been stingy for Iowa Western, holding opponents to 14 points per game.
"We've played good defense," Strohmeier said. "We make people work for their scores. That's been our M.O. Our defense doesn't get enough credit."
While the defense makes life tough on opponents, the Reivers offense averages 35 points per game under the guidance of quarterback Nate Glantz.
Glantz -- the reigning NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year -- tossed for 1,837 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Glantz returned in 2021, marking the first returning signal-caller for the Reivers since St. Albert alum Jake Waters, who led the Reivers to a national title before embarking on a career at Kansas State.
"At this level, it's hard having a quarterback for one year and then gone," Strohmeier said. "Nate had opportunities to leave, but he came back because he wanted to win a championship. It speaks a lot to him and the loyalty he has for Iowa Western."
The only thing separating Iowa Western from their storybook title is New Mexico Military Institute. The Broncos reached Friday's game -- held in Little Rock, Arkansas -- with a 49-30 victory over Northwest Mississippi Community College.
"They're well-coached and physical," Strohmeier said. "They have some familiarity with Snow College. They play the game, work hard and are physical. They do a good job of preparing against their opponent."
Running back Anthony Grant paces the offense with 1,538 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. He had 398 yards and five scores in their semifinal win.
"They attack the defense extremely well," Strohmeier said. "Containing the tailback and limiting explosive plays is important. They're going to give him the ball, and nobody has contained him this year."
Offensively, Strohmeier hopes his team's experience pays dividends.
"We have to run the football," he said. "We gotta sustain drives. When we have a lead, we have to finish it and win up front."
Iowa Western/New Mexico Military Institute is a 7 p.m. kick Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. Check out the full interview with Coach Strohmeier below.