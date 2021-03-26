(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa Western football team will open their football season at long last on Saturday.
The NJCAA No. 2 ranked Reivers will host No. 10 ranked Snow College on Saturday at Noon.
“It was hard practicing in the fall and knowing you’re not playing until the spring,” IWCC Coach Scott Strohmeier told KMA Sports. “We had to adjust everything. Normally, (winter conditioning) was to get our guys into shape, and this year was more about injury prevention. It’s such a long layoff since we played, and we wanted to make sure their health was good and ready when we started.”
The adjustments continued into the spring, as they tried to get ready for the season.
“It’s been a shortened version,” Strohmeier said. “Coaches that have done this for a long time, it’s an adjustment and transition to get everything you feel you need to cover in a shorter period of time.”
Ready or not, the Reivers begin their eight-game schedule in less than 24 hours. Regardless, Coach Strohmeier says the high expectations will remain.
“They’re to compete for championships,” he said. “This team is really completely new, but it’s about how are you going to leave your mark. How do you want your time at Iowa Western to compare to the other programs we’ve had? Obviously, we want to win. At the same time, we want to be competitive in every game, we want to be disciplined and tough. If we play our style, we’re going to have a chance at the end.”
Following Saturday’s game with Snow, the Reivers will go to Iowa Central before a home date with Ellsworth, another road trip to Arkansas Baptist and then another meeting with Iowa Central at home to finish out April.
The May schedule starts at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before their first bye week is followed with a home game against Southern Shreveport and a trip to Ellsworth.
“It was unique just trying to put together a schedule for the spring,” Strohmeier said. “I’m pleased, but it’s challenging. We’re starting right out the gate with Snow. We don’t get much prep work to fine-tune on game days. We better be ready to go in the first one.”
Saturday’s game at Titan Stadium will not have a capacity restriction, but they do recommend masks and require social distancing.
“Hopefully, we can get some people there,” Strohmeier said. “We’ve had some at basketball, volleyball and baseball, so hopefully the people are looking for some football.”
Listen to much more with Strohmeier from Friday’s UFR linked below.