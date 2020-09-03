(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western has announced the addition of Jemarruse Amos to their track and field staff and Anthony Borders to their sport shooting staff.
Amos, formerly the boys and girls hurdles coach at William M. Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida, competed collegiately at Tennessee State University in Nashville. View the complete release from IWCC linked here.
Borders is a former national champion in sport shooting, winning the championship while competing for Midland in Fremont, Nebraska. View the complete release from IWCC athletics linked here.