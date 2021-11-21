(Hutchinson) -- Iowa Western volleyball claimed their second consecutive national championship on Saturday.
The Reivers won 18-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12 over New Mexico Military to win their third championship in school history.
The No. 8 seeded Reivers previously swept No. 9 Polk State and No. 1 Blinn to open the tournament before a four-set win over Missouri State-West Plains in the semifinals and the five-set championship thriller.
Former Abraham Lincoln standout Elaina Bohnet and Lewis Central alum Delaney Esterling both played major roles on the team. In the championship, Bohnet had seven digs and two assists in five sets, and Sterling had a team-high 16 kills in the match.