(KMAland) -- Several Iowa Western and Southwestern Community College baseball players were recognized on the ICCAC All-Region XI teams.
Iowa Western pitcher Brant Hogue was named Player of the Year while Reivers head coach Marc Rardin was named Coach of the Year.
Catcher Carter Wright, pitcher Cooper Crompton, infielder Dylan Robertson and outfielder Tye Wood were first-team choices.
Catcher Daniel Contreras, pitcher Thomas Egan, infielder Alec Patino, infielder Jacob Gish and outfielder Brady Christensen were second-team nods.
SWCC infielder Eric Bello was a first-team choice while outfielder Daniel Thiessen and designated hitter Brennan Phillips were second-team selections.
