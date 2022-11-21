(Council Bluffs) -- The Iowa Western women’s soccer program won the NJCAA national championship with a 1-0 win over Salt Lake Community College on Saturday.
On Monday’s Upon Further Review, head coach Adam Sanchez joined the show to talk about an incredible run to the program’s second national championship and first since 2013.
“The tournament really set up for a team that could get hot,” Coach Sanchez said. “Our last loss was to Eastern Florida back in August, so we were super motivated to get some momentum going and peak at the right time. Going into the tournament we were the 9th seed and at no point did the girls ever think they were a 9 seed. They had a chip on their shoulder and wanted to prove people wrong.”
The Reivers, which finished the season 19-3-1, avenged that earlier loss to Eastern Florida with a 4-2 victory in a national semifinal.
“We learned a valuable lesson playing Eastern Florida early,” Coach Sanchez said. “They were the defending champions, and we dominated them in the first half and felt really good at halftime. Then for the next 20 minutes, Eastern Florida showed us what national champions do. They pounded us. It was the mentality that beat us. We learned from that, and we knew if we’re going to win big games we have to have that similar mentality”
While building that mentality, Coach Sanchez started to see the growth in belief among his team. Building a roster at Iowa Western generally includes mixing a wide array of diverse cultures.
“It’s a challenge that we love to take,” Coach Sanchez said. “We think our diversity is a strength, and it brings with it some unpredictability. I think that was on full display in the national championship. We were super diverse. We could attack in different ways, and we were super flexible in how we can defend as well.
One small piece of that diversity is the city of Council Bluffs itself. The Reivers received major contributions from three natives. Abraham Lincoln alum Hanna Schimmer scored 20 goals and had 13 assists on the year, earning the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year. In addition, Thomas Jefferson alums Jacquelyn Moreno and Rukhshonakhoni Muidinzoda appeared in 15 and 16 matches, respectively.
Outside of that, the roster included athletes from five other states in the United State and four other countries.
“It is a challenge,” Sanchez added. “Getting groups together and getting past differences, finding similarities and common ground. Then appreciating the differences that we have. Give credit to the team for caring about each other and loving one another. One thing we’re big on is empathy. We think empathy is a championship trait, and the girls displayed a tremendous amount of empathy for one another.”
Listen to much more with Coach Sanchez from Monday’s Upon Further Review below.