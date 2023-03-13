NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa women's basketball sits at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls.

The Hawkeyes are behind South Carolina and Indiana while Virginia Tech and Stanford make up the rest of the top five. 

Find the full rankings here and the list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 

2. Indiana 

3. Iowa

6. UConn

7. Maryland

10. Villanova

12. Ohio State

15. Texas

16. Oklahoma

17. Iowa State

18. Michigan

RV: Creighton, South Dakota State, Drake 

COACHES POLL TOP 25 

2. Indiana 

3. Iowa

7. Maryland

8. UConn

10. Villanova

12. Ohio State 

14. Oklahoma

16. Texas

18. Michigan

20. Iowa State 

RV: South Dakota State, Creighton, Baylor

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.