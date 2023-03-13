(KMAland) -- Iowa women's basketball sits at No. 3 in the latest Associated Press and Coaches Polls.
The Hawkeyes are behind South Carolina and Indiana while Virginia Tech and Stanford make up the rest of the top five.
Find the full rankings here and the list of ranked regional conference schools below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
2. Indiana
3. Iowa
6. UConn
7. Maryland
10. Villanova
12. Ohio State
15. Texas
16. Oklahoma
17. Iowa State
18. Michigan
RV: Creighton, South Dakota State, Drake
COACHES POLL TOP 25
2. Indiana
3. Iowa
7. Maryland
8. UConn
10. Villanova
12. Ohio State
14. Oklahoma
16. Texas
18. Michigan
20. Iowa State
RV: South Dakota State, Creighton, Baylor