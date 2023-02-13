NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Iowa and Iowa State women's basketball programs both fell one spot in the latest Associated Press Poll. 

The Hawkeyes (20-5) are now at No. 7 while the Cyclones (15-7) are now at 22.

South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, Utah and LSU are the top five.

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

2. Indiana 

6. UConn

7. Iowa

8. Maryland

12. Michigan

13. Ohio State

14. Villanova

15. Oklahoma

17. Texas

22. Iowa State

RV: Illinois, Oklahoma State, Creighton, Marquette, South Dakota State 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.