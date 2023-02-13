(KMAland) -- The Iowa and Iowa State women's basketball programs both fell one spot in the latest Associated Press Poll.
The Hawkeyes (20-5) are now at No. 7 while the Cyclones (15-7) are now at 22.
South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, Utah and LSU are the top five.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
2. Indiana
6. UConn
7. Iowa
8. Maryland
12. Michigan
13. Ohio State
14. Villanova
15. Oklahoma
17. Texas
22. Iowa State
RV: Illinois, Oklahoma State, Creighton, Marquette, South Dakota State