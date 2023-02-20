Iowa Hawkeyes

(Iowa City) -- Iowa women's basketball moved up one spot in the latest poll released by the Associated Press.

The Hawkeyes are now No. 6, behind only South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, UConn and LSU. 

View the full rankings here and the regional conference teams below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

2. Indiana (1) 

4. UConn

6. Iowa

7. Maryland

12. Michigan

13. Oklahoma 

15. Villanova

16. Ohio State

19. Texas 

20. Iowa State

25. Illinois

RV: Oklahoma State 18, Creighton 14, Marquette 3, South Dakota State 2, Illinois State 1

