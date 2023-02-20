(Iowa City) -- Iowa women's basketball moved up one spot in the latest poll released by the Associated Press.
The Hawkeyes are now No. 6, behind only South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, UConn and LSU.
View the full rankings here and the regional conference teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
2. Indiana (1)
4. UConn
6. Iowa
7. Maryland
12. Michigan
13. Oklahoma
15. Villanova
16. Ohio State
19. Texas
20. Iowa State
25. Illinois
RV: Oklahoma State 18, Creighton 14, Marquette 3, South Dakota State 2, Illinois State 1