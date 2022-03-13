NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- The brackets are set for the 2022 NCAA Women's Division I Basketball Tournament, and the stars are aligned for an Iowa vs. Iowa State Sweet 16 contest. 

The Hawkeyes drew the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Regional and will face Illinois State on Thursday in Iowa City. 

Iowa State is the No. 3 seed and hosts UT Arlington on Friday. 

Creighton is the No. 10 seed in the Greensboro Regional and plays Colorado on Thursday in Iowa City. 

Nebraska grabbed the No. 8 seed in the Wichita Regional and opens with a first-round contest against Gonzaga on Friday in Louisville. 

Kansas State is the No. 9 seed in the Bridgeport Regional and faces Washington State in Raleigh on Saturday. 

Kansas also made the tournament, collecting the No. 8 seed in the Spokane Regional and will face Georgia Tech on Friday at Stanford, California. 

South Carolina, Louisville, Stanford and North Carolina State are the No. 1 seeds. 

View the full brackets here

