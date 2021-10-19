College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa is ranked No. 9 and Iowa State is No. 12 in the first Associated Press women’s college basketball top 25 rankings.

The Hawkeyes have 513 points and are directly behind Big Ten Conference rival Indiana and five shots shy of Big Ten preseason favorite Maryland. Iowa State has 376 points and is the second-ranked Big 12 team.

View all regional conference teams ranked below and the complete rankings linked here.

4. Maryland

7. Baylor

8. Indiana

9. Iowa

11. Michigan

12. Iowa State

17. Ohio State

19. West Virginia

25. Texas

Others RV: Michigan State, Missouri State, South Dakota, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, South Dakota State

