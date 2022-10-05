(KMAland) -- Iowa women’s basketball has been picked to win the Big Ten Conference by the coaches and a select media panel.
The Hawkeyes are the favorite ahead of a top five that also includes Ohio State, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan.
Junior Caitlin Clark and senior Monika Czinano of Iowa are on the Preseason All-Big Ten Team while Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski is also on the team. Clark was also tabbed as the Preseason Player of the Year in the league.
View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.