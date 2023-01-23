(KMAland) -- The Iowa women's basketball team is still at No. 10 in the latest rankings released by the Associated Press.
Iowa State stayed put at No. 19.
South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford, LSU and UConn are the top five while South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked regional conference teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
2. Ohio State
5. UConn
6. Indiana
10. Iowa
10. Maryland
13. Michigan
14. Oklahoma
18. Iowa State
21. Villanova
22. Illinois
RV: Texas