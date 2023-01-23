College Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Iowa women's basketball team is still at No. 10 in the latest rankings released by the Associated Press. 

Iowa State stayed put at No. 19. 

South Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford, LSU and UConn are the top five while South Carolina is the unanimous No. 1.

View the full rankings here and the list of ranked regional conference teams below. 

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

2. Ohio State

5. UConn

6. Indiana

10. Iowa

10. Maryland

13. Michigan

14. Oklahoma

18. Iowa State 

21. Villanova

22. Illinois

RV: Texas 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.