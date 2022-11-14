Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa women's basketball remained at No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Women's College Basketball Poll. 

The Hawkeyes totaled 637 points. Iowa State moved one spot from No. 8 to No. 7. 

South Carolina, Stanford, Texas and UConn complete the top five while Louisville, Ohio State, Notre Dame and North Carolina State finished the top 10. 

View the full rankings here and list of regional conference teams below. 

AP TOP 25

3. Texas

4. Iowa

5. UConn

7. Iowa State

8. Ohio State

12. Indiana

16. Oklahoma

17. Baylor

19. Maryland

20. Creighton

22. Nebraska

23. Michigan

24. Villanova

RV: South Dakota State, Kansas, Kansas State, Drake 

