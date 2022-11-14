(KMAland) -- Iowa women's basketball remained at No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Women's College Basketball Poll.
The Hawkeyes totaled 637 points. Iowa State moved one spot from No. 8 to No. 7.
South Carolina, Stanford, Texas and UConn complete the top five while Louisville, Ohio State, Notre Dame and North Carolina State finished the top 10.
View the full rankings here and list of regional conference teams below.
AP TOP 25
3. Texas
4. Iowa
5. UConn
7. Iowa State
8. Ohio State
12. Indiana
16. Oklahoma
17. Baylor
19. Maryland
20. Creighton
22. Nebraska
23. Michigan
24. Villanova
RV: South Dakota State, Kansas, Kansas State, Drake