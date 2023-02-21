Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- The Iowa women's basketball program is up one spot in the latest Coaches Poll. 

The Hawkeyes (22-5) come in at No. 6.

South Carolina is still the top team while Indiana, Stanford, LSU and UConn complete the top five. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below. 

COACHES POLL TOP 25

2. Indiana (1)

5. UConn

6. Iowa

8. Maryland

11. Oklahoma

13. Ohio State 

17. Michigan

18. Iowa State

20. Texas 

RV: Illinois, South Dakota State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Marquette 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.