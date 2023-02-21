(KMAland) -- The Iowa women's basketball program is up one spot in the latest Coaches Poll.
The Hawkeyes (22-5) come in at No. 6.
South Carolina is still the top team while Indiana, Stanford, LSU and UConn complete the top five.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
COACHES POLL TOP 25
2. Indiana (1)
5. UConn
6. Iowa
8. Maryland
11. Oklahoma
13. Ohio State
17. Michigan
18. Iowa State
20. Texas
RV: Illinois, South Dakota State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Marquette