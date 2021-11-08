(Iowa City) -- Iowa women’s field hockey has received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament and are the No. 2 overall seed.
Iowa will host American on Friday, November 12th in the first game of the NCAA Tournament. It’s the first NCAA Tournament game they’ve hosted since 1999. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
In addition, Iowa senior Anthe Nijziel and junior Esme Gibson were named to the Big Ten All-Tournament Team on Sunday. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.