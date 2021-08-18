Iowa Hawkeyes

(Iowa City) -- Iowa women’s golf has named Allison Howarth an assistant coach.

Howarth joins the Hawkeyes after spending four years with Incarnate Word.

View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.

