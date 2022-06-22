Kyndal Anderson
Photo: Furman Athletics

(Iowa City) -- Iowa women’s soccer has announced the addition of Furman transfer Kyndal Anderson.

Anderson earned All-Southern Conference honors three times during her career with Furman.

View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here

