NCAA Tennis Logo
Photo: NCAA.com

(Iowa City) -- Iowa women’s tennis has released its complete schedule for the upcoming season.

The Hawkeyes will host nine duals this season, including five dates ont eh fall schedule.

View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.  

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.