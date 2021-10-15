(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa wrestling program added another in-state commit on Friday, doing so in their 2023 class with a pledge from Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block.
Block, who announced his commitment on Twitter, was a state champion in 2020 and a state runner-up in 2021 at 106 and 132 pounds, respectively. He is currently ranked No. 40 nationally by MatScouts.
Block is the Hawkeyes' third in-state commit for their 2023 class, joining Southeast Polk's Nate Jesuroga and Iowa City, City High's Ben Kueter.
Current high school teammate, Aiden Riggins, committed to Iowa's 2022 class earlier this week.