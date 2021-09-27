(Iowa City) -- The Iowa wrestling program finalized its 2021-22 schedule on Monday by announcing their non-conference slate.
The Hawkeyes open their season on November 19th by hosting Princeton, followed by a November 27th dual at home against Oregon State.
Other non-conference duals include dates with Iowa State (December 5th) and Oklahoma State (February 12th). They will also compete at the inaugural Rofkin Duals (December 20th/21st) and the Midlands Championships (December 29th/30th) in Destin, Florida and Hoffman Estates, Illinois, respectively.
View the full release here.