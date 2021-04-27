(Rosemont) -- Iowa tennis standout Kareem Allaf was named First Team All-Big Ten on Tuesday.
Teammate Will Davies and Nebraska’s Nic Wiedenhorn were also honored as the school’s sportsmanship honorees.
With the release of the All-Big Ten tennis awards, Ohio State’s Cannon Kingsley and JJ Tracy were picked as the Athlete of the Year and Freshman of the Year, respectively. Michigan’s Adam Steinberg was honored as the Coach of the Year.
