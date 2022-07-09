(Iowa City) -- Iowa baseball outfielder Keaton Anthony has been named a D1Baseball.com First-Team Freshman All-American.
Anthony hit .361 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs, 55 RBIs and 46 runs scored last year.
View the full release from Iowa here.
