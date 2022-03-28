(Iowa City) -- Long-time Iowa men's basketball player Jordan Bohannon will end his collegiate career as part of the 2022 College 3-Point Championships.
Bohannon is one of eight players selected to participate in the event, which takes place at the Xavier University of Louisiana's Convocation Center in New Orleans on Thursday evening.
Bohannon is Iowa's all-time career leader in made 3-pointers (455).
He is the first Hawkeye to partake in this event since Peter Jok won it in 2017.
