(Iowa City) -- Iowa baseball player Brody Brecht is the Big Ten Co-Pitcher of the Week.
Brecht shined for the Hawkeyes with a 10-strikeout performance last week.
Brecht shares this honor with Michigan State's Dominic Pianto.
