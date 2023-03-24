(Iowa City) -- Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt has hit the transfer portal.
Britt spent the last four seasons in Iowa City.
The Indianapolis native did not play in 2022 due to injury.
(Iowa City) -- Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt has hit the transfer portal.
Britt spent the last four seasons in Iowa City.
The Indianapolis native did not play in 2022 due to injury.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.