(Iowa City) -- Iowa football players Jack Campbell and Riley Moss have been named First Team Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele Magazine.
Campbell – a second-team All-American last year – had 143 tackles while Moss – a first-team All-American – had three interception returns for touchdowns last season and was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.
First Team
Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
Riley Moss, LB, Iowa
Second Team
Harrison Mevis, K, Missouri
Third Team
Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DL, Kansas State
Fourth Team
Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State