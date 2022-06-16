Jack Campbell
Photo: ESPN.com

(Iowa City) -- Iowa football players Jack Campbell and Riley Moss have been named First Team Preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele Magazine.

Campbell – a second-team All-American last year – had 143 tackles while Moss – a first-team All-American – had three interception returns for touchdowns last season and was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.

View the full team here.

First Team

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Riley Moss, LB, Iowa

Second Team

Harrison Mevis, K, Missouri

Third Team

Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DL, Kansas State

Fourth Team

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.