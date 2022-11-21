(Iowa City) -- Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is the latest Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Campbell had an interception, a forced fumble and 10 tackles in Iowa's 13-10 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
View the full release from Iowa here.
(Iowa City) -- Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is the latest Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
Campbell had an interception, a forced fumble and 10 tackles in Iowa's 13-10 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
View the full release from Iowa here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.