Jack Campbell
Photo: ESPN.com

(Iowa City) -- Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is the latest Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. 

Campbell had an interception, a forced fumble and 10 tackles in Iowa's 13-10 win over Minnesota on Saturday. 

View the full release from Iowa here

