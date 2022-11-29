Jack Campbell
Photo: ESPN.com

(Iowa City) -- Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is the Big Ten Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year. 

Campbell posted 115 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss with two interceptions and a forced fumble this year. 

Campbell was also a first-team choice to the All-Big Ten Coachesdefense, along with teammate Riley Moss. 

Teammates Lukas Van Ness (DL), Seth Benson (LB) and Cooper DeJean (DB) were second-team choices while Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (DL) was also a second-team nod. 

Iowa's Joe Evans, Kaevon Merriweather, Logan Lee and Noah Shannon were honorable mentions, along with Nebraska's Luke Reimer. 

On the All-Big Ten Media Team, Campbell and DeJean were first-team nods while Van Ness, Evans, Moss and Nelson were second-team choices. 

View the full release from the Big Ten here

