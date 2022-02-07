(Iowa City) -- The accolades are piling in for Iowa basketball standout Caitlin Clark, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week and was named the Nancy Lieberman Top 10 watchlist on Monday.
Clark exploded for 46 points in a loss to Michigan on Sunday and is averaging 27.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
The Dowling Catholic graduate also had 10 assists in her 46-point output, good enough for the her 12th double-double of the season.
This marks the sixth Big Ten Player of the Week honor for Clark this season.
The Nancy Lieberman Award is granted annually to the nations' top point guard.
Clark was also named to the Dawn Staley Late Season watch list on Sunday.