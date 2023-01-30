(KMAland) -- Both Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano of Iowa and Iowa State’s Ashley Joens are on the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Late Season Top 20.
Only three schools have multiple players on the list with Iowa being joined by South Carolina and Stanford. Other regional conference athletes on the list are Connecticut’s Aaliyah Edwards, Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes, Maryland’s Diamond Miller, DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist.
View the complete release from the Wooden Award linked here.