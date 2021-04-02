(Iowa City) -- Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been named the USBWA Tamika Cathincgs Co-Freshman Player of the Year, first-team USBWA All-American and the Dawn Staley Award winner.
The Staley Award is given to the best all-around guard in women’s basketball. Clark averaged 26.6 points, 7.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in 30 contests this season. View the complete release from Iowa athletics on the Staley Award linked here.
Clark is joined on the USBWA First Team by Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, UConn’s Paige Bueckers, Louisville’s Dana Evans, Naz Hillmon of MIchigan and Rhyne Howard from Kentucky. Clark shared the Catchings Award with Bueckers.
Iowa State’s Ashley Joens was also named a Third Team All-American by the USBWA. View the complete release from the USBWA linked here.