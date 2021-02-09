(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark and Iowa State’s Ashley Joens have both been named to the 2021 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.
The list includes 30 players from seven different conferences. Charli Collier of Texas, West Virginia’s Kysre Gondrezick, Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes, Naz Hillmon of Michigan, Dorka Juhasz of Ohio State, Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack, Maryland’s Ashley Owusu, Lindsey Pulliam of Northwestern and NaLyssa Smith from Baylor are also among those on the list.
View the complete list linked here.