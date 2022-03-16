(KMAland) -- Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Iowa State's Ashley Joens were named Associated Press All-Americans on Wednesday.
Clark was an unanimous first-team selection while Joens was selected to the second team.
Clark dropped 27.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game for the Hawkeyes this season while shooting 45.6% from the field.
Joens led the Cyclones with 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 41% and 37.5% from deep.
Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), NaLyssa Smith (Baylor), Naz Hillmon (Michigan) and Haley Jones (Stanford) were also first-team selections.
