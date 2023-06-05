(KMAland) -- Several former regional athletes and coaches are on the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame ballot for 2024.
The list includes 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 32 coaches from the division ranks.
Former Iowa tight end Dallas Clark, Kansas State cornerback Terence Newman and Nebraska head coach and player Frank Solich are on the FBS ballot.
Additionally, former UNI running back Carl Boyd, Central (IA) linebacker Al Dorenkamp, Coe (IA) running back Fred Jackson, Northwest Missouri State all-purpose player and receiver Tony Miles, Iowa Wesleyan punter Mike Wiggins, Chadron State running back Danny Woodhead, Northwestern College (IA) coach Larry Korver, Northern Iowa coach Clyde “Buck” Starbeck and Nebraska-Kearney coach Allen Zikmund are on the division list.
View the complete list with bios from the NFF linked here.