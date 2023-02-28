(Rosemont) -- Iowa junior Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year for a second straight season.
Clark is the first back-to-back winner of the award since former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson did it in 2018 and 2019.
In addition, Iowa freshman Hannah Stuelke was named the league’s Sixth Player of the Year.
Both Iowa and Nebraska had several athletes honored among the First, Second Freshman, Defensive and Honorable Mention Teams. Here is the list:
Caitlin Clark, Iowa (First Team Coaches & Media)
Monika Czinano, Iowa (First Team Coaches & Media)
Jaz Shelley, Nebraska (First Team Coaches & Second Team Media)
Alexis Markowski, Nebraska (Second Team Coaches & Media)
McKenna Warnock, Iowa (Honorable Mention Coaches & Media)
Issie Bourne, Nebraska (Honorable Mention Coaches & Media)
