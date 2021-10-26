(Iowa City) -- Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-American team and the Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Clark is the first Iowa women’s basketball player named to the preseason AP All-American squad. View the complete release linked here.
Clark was also named the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and a unanimous choice on the Preseason All-Big Ten team. Junior Monika Czinano was also named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team.
Iowa was picked to finish third by the coaches in the Big Ten Preseason Rankings. View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.