(Iowa City) -- Iowa women's basketball standout Caitlin Clark once again claimed Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Clark earned this award -- her fourth consecutive -- after averaging 26.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per games in wins over Minnesota and Illinois.
She dropped 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists against Minnesota. Her triple-double was her second consecutive and fourth of the season, both Big Ten records.
She followed with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Illinois.
This is the 10th time Clark has won this award. View the full release here.