(KMAland) -- University of Iowa star Caitlin Clark has been named a finalist for the Dawn Staley Award.
Clark -- the 2021 recipient of this award -- is one of four finalists. The Dowling Catholic graduate dropped a nation-best 27.4 points and 7.9 assists per game while posting five triple-doubles this season.
Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), Destanni Henderson (South Carolina) and Northwestern's Veronica Burton were the other finalists.
The recipient of this award will be announced on April 7th.
View the full release from Iowa athletics here.