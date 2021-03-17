(KMAland) -- Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark has been named an Associated Press Second Team All-America.
Clark is the eighth Hawkeye to be named an AP All-American and the first freshman to earn the distinction for Iowa women’s basketball. In 27 games, Clark averaged 26.7 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 3-point field goals and shot 47% from the field.
Connecticut freshman Paige Bueckers, Dana Evans of Louisville, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith were picked to the first team. NC State’s Elissa Cunane, Naz Hillmon of Michigan, Aari McDonald from Arizona and Charli Collier of Texas were other second team members.
The third team was Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack, Maryland’s Ashley Owusu, UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere, Stanford’s Kiana Williams and Chelsea Dungee of Arkansas. Iowa State’s Ashley Joens was tabbed as an honorable mention.
View the complete release from the AP linked here.