(KMAland) -- Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Nebraska's Alexis Markowski were recognized for their stellar seasons on Tuesday with recognition from the Big Ten Conference.
Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Year while Markowski was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Clark averages 27.5 points, 8.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes while Markowski averages 13.0 points and 7.9 rebound per contest.
Clark was an unanimous first-team Big Ten choice while her teammate, Monika Czinano, was also a first-team nod, and McKenna Warnock was an honorable mention.
Markowski was a second-team choice, alongside teammate Jaz Shelley. Isabelle Bourne and Sam Haiby were honorable mentions for the Huskers.
Markoswki was also an unanimous selection for the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
