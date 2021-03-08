(KMAland) -- Iowa's Caitlin Clark was one of three unanimous first-team All-Big Ten choices in the women's basketball awards released by the conference on Monday evening.
Clark is joined on the first team by teammate Monika Czinano. Clark was also selected to the All-Freshman Team and was named Freshman of the Year.
Nebraska's Sam Halby was a second-team choice. Kate Cain and Isabelle Bourne received honorable mention nods. Cain also earned a spot on the All-Defensive Team.
Michigan's Naz Hillmon claimed Big Ten Player of the Year. Maryland's Brenda Frese was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.
