(Iowa City) -- University of Iowa gymnast Evan Davis has been named Big Ten Co-Gymnast of the Week.
Davis earned this accolade, along with Penn State's Nick Mack, thanks to a strong showing in Iowa's win over Illinois.
The Houston, Texas native finished in the top five of all six individuals and posted an all around score of 81.700.
Davis was the champion in the horizontal bars, finished second on the floor, third on the pommel, fourth in the vault and fifth on the rings and parallel bars.
