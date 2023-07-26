(Chicago) -- Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean is among the 10 Big Ten football players on the conference's Preseason Honors List.
DeJean snagged five interceptions last year and made 75 tackles. He returned three interceptions for scores.
Other members of this team are Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland), Blake Corum (Michigan), JJ McCarthy (Michigan), Marvin Harrison. Jr (Ohio State), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois), Brevyn Spann-Ford (Minnesota), Tyler Nubin (Minnesota) and Braelon Allen (Wisconsin).