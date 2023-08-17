(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Cooper DeJean and Tory Taylor and Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe were all picked as Preseason First Team All-American choices by The Athletic on Thursday.
DeJean had five interceptions, 75 tackles, eight pass breakups and three tackles for loss in 2022 while Taylor averaged 45.4 yards per punt and pinned a nation-best 20 punts inside the 10-yard line. Beebe — an offensive guard — hasn’t allowed a sack the last two seasons and helped the Wildcats rank third in the nation in average yards before contact per rush a season ago.
View the complete story from The Athletic linked here.