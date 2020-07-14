(KMAland) -- Several regional female student-athletes have been selected as 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Nominees.
Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle, Creighton’s Jaylyn Agnew and Brittany Witt and Missouri’s Amber Smith and Sarah Luebbert are all on the list, announced by the NCAA on Tuesday.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award “recognizes graduating female college studen-athlestes, who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.”
View the complete release on Doyle from Iowa athletics linked here, on Agnew and Witt from Creighton athletics linked here and on Luebbert and Smith from Missouri athletics linked here.