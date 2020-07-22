(KMAland) -- Iowa’s Keith Duncan and Kansas State’s Blake Lynch were both named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List on Wednesday.
Duncan, a senior, is coming off a strong junior season that landed him as a finalist for last year’s Groza Award. He was 29 for 34 on field goals and 32 for 32 on extra points last season.
Lynch had a strong junior season of his own and was 19 for 21 on field goal attempts and 46 for 46 on extra points.
The Groza Award honors the best kicker in college football. View the complete list linked here.